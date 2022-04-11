Himachal Pradesh CM attends Radha Soami sect head session at Parour in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attended a preaching session of spiritual head of the Radha Soami sect Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Parour of Kangra district today.

The visit of the CM to the religious sect headquarters in Himachal is also being seen as a political move in view of the fact that the state is going to the polls this year-end. The sect has lakhs of followers in Himachal and has its preaching centres across the state.

Besides the CM, most political leaders of all parties pay obeisance at Parour when the sect head visits the area. The sect head holds preaching at Parour once every year in April and May. This year the preaching was held after two years due to the pandemic. About two lakh followers of the sect attended the preaching on April 9 and 10.

After attending the session, the CM said the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, had been performing a significant role in promoting spirituality, social service, humanity, fraternity and integrity. Later, he also paid obeisance at the famous Chamunda Mata temple.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Arun Kumar, Wool Federation Chairman Trilok Kapoor, former MLA Praveen Sharma, state convener, BJP tourism cell, Vinay Sharma and BJP district president Chander Bhushan Nag were present at the Parour centre.