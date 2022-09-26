Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates sports centre at Pinegrove School

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 25

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated a Rs-18 crore sports centre at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.

While addressing the students, teachers and parents, the CM appreciated the glorious journey of the school and said, “Starting from scratch, the school today has emerged as one of the premier co-educational institutions of the region.”

He said working hard to make one’s dream come true could be learnt from Capt AJ Singh, executive director of the school, as he not only strived hard to make his dream come true, but set an example that one can achieve what one can dream. He said the institution ensured all round development of the students.

The CM lauded the efforts of the school for setting up a world-class infrastructure. The sports complex has three badminton courts, basketball court, 25 meter swimming pool, shooting range, indoor gym, billiards court and other modern facilities. He said this sports complex would provide world-class sporting facilities to the students of the school.

Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal was also present on the occasion. Capt AJ Singh detailed the journey of the school from its inception in 1991 when it had started with 18 children.

