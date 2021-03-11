Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on Prime Minister Modi, FM

Shimla, May 11
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to hold a national-level function in Himachal on the completion of the BJP government’s eight years in office on May 31.
The CM said Himachal would be honoured to hold the function in which all districts of the country would join. He also thanked the PM for his special affection for the state and its people. He also discussed various ongoing projects with him. Modi assured him of all support.
Earlier, the CM also spoke to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit the state. He urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in the state.
