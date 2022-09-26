Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur opens lift, foot over-bridge in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

Chief Minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated a modern lift and a foot over-bridge constructed at a cost of about Rs 3 crore at Vikasnagar under the Smart City Mission. The lift and the foot over-bridge is a part of the three phase project that will help people reach Chhota Shimla from Vikasnagar through a network of three lifts and as many foot over-bridges and a skywalk.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that local residents, employees and schoolchildren would benefit the most from this lift and the foot over bridge. “The execution of Phase-II and Phase-III comprising two more lifts with heights of 24 and 29 meters along with two foot over bridges would be completed at a cost of 7.62 crore by coming June,” he said.

“This would enable the residents of Vikasnagar to have a barrier-free access till Brockhurst, from where another pedestrian walkway project, under execution at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore, would connect it to Chhota Shimla,” said Thakur.

Thakur said that 216 projects worth Rs 713 crore had been approved for Shimla under Smart City Mission. “The facilities of smart parking, foot over bridges, lift, escalators, pucca houses for the poor, new shops and stalls for traders were being provided in the city,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that 33 projects worth Rs 91.19 crore related to the construction of foot over-bridges were being executed to boost traffic safety for the pedestrians in the city. Four projects worth about Rs 45 crore were being implemented in the city related to surveillance and IT, he said.

