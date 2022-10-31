Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur rubbishes 'guarantees' by Cong

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 30

With the BJP going on a blitz campaign in all 68 Assembly constituencies of the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur campaigned in the Churah and Chamba of Chamba district and the Nurpur segment of Kangra.

Addressing the election rallies in the said constituencies, the CM counted the social schemes launched by his government in the state. Thakur said his government had reduced the age limit for the grant of old

age pension from 80 to 60 years. With this, all eligible senior citizens in the state were getting the old age

pension of Rs 1,500 per month, he added.

The CM termed the guarantees proposed by the Congress an election gimmick. He said a majority of the residents were already getting no power bill under the state government’s scheme of 125 free units. So, there was no basis for the 300 free units of power proposed by the Congress, he added.

Thakur further said the government provided free gas stoves to the poor in the state to supplement the Ujjwala Yojana of the Union Government. “The state also launched the Himcare Scheme, in which all residents can get free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.” He said the state had subsidised bus travel for women in government buses by 50 per cent, provided free power to those consumers consuming up to 125 units per month and waived the water charges in rural areas.

Thakur also said the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the state in case it was voted to power. “Why has the Congress not given this benefit to women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it is in power?” asked Thakur.

The CM said the former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, was carrying out “Bharat Jodo Yatra” but in reality, the party leaders were undertaking a “Congress Chodo Yatra”. In Himachal, two of the four acting presidents of the Congress had joined the BJP, he said.

Meanwhile, the CM listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party workers in the Churah constituency. He said the BJP would repeat the government in the state.