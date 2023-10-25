Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 174 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 174 crore in Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency today.

Inaugurating the three-day district-level Dasehra festival at Sunni in Shimla district, the CM announced that the Sunni hospital would be upgraded to a 100-bed facility. Adequate funds would be provided for the construction of mini secretariat and opening the SDM’s office at Sunni. The CM announced the opening of an HPSEBL sub-divisional office at Shoghi in the constituency.

Among other major projects, he laid the foundation stone of Rs 50.56-crore government polytechnic institute at Basantpur, Rs 25.16-crore augmentation plan for the Sunni Water Supply Scheme and Rs 4.14-crore lift irrigation scheme (phase-II) from Koldam to Shakrori, Basantpur, Pahal, Neot, etc.

The CM said the previous government did not take into account the interests of the state in power projects and added that his government would not allow anyone to misuse the state’s resources.

He said the government was working on war footing for the rehabilitation of the people affected in rain-related incidents this monsoon.

“The first instalment of Rs 3 lakh each has been given to the affected families of Kullu and Mandi districts to construct houses,” he said, adding that the compensation for the completely damaged houses had been increased from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Attacking the BJP, Sukhu said when a resolution was brought during the Vidhan Sabha session to declare the tragedy a national disaster and seek special relief package from the Centre, the BJP did not support the people of the state.

Due to financial mismanagement by the previous BJP government, the state had a debt of Rs 75,000 crore, said PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh. “During the disaster, there was a loss of Rs 12,000 crore. Despite that, the state government has provided a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore,” he said.

Key projects on list

Rs 50.56-crore government polytechnic institute to come up at Basantpur

Rs 25.16-crore augmentation plan for the Sunni Water Supply Scheme

Rs 4.14-crore lift irrigation scheme (phase-II) from Koldam to Shakrori

