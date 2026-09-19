Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee executive meeting on September 25

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will hold a meeting of its state executive here on September 25 in the presence of AICC in-charge Rajni Patil.

The meeting will also be attended by heads of the party’s frontal organisations, including the Youth Congress, Sewa Dal and Mahila Congress. AICC secretary and co-in-charges Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary will also be present.

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The meeting, to be chaired by state Congress president Vinay Kumar, will discuss the party’s preparedness for the 2027 Assembly elections and coordination between the state government and the party organisation.

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The party is also likely to chalk out a roadmap for the run-up to the Assembly elections.