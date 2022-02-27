Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association officials invoke rain god and it pays

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 26

The sun played hide and seek in Dharamsala, keeping Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) officials on tenterhooks for the India-Sri Lanka T20 match held this evening at the international cricket stadium.

Heavy rain and snowfall lashed the region in early morning hours. The Dhauladhars received fresh spell of snow and wore a white mantle, adding to the beauty of the stadium.

It worried HPCA president Arun Dhumal and he went to the temple of local deity Indrunag and prayed for a clear weather. In the afternoon, the sky was clear.

The HPCA sold all 10,000 tickets it had for 50 per cent occupancy of the stadium that was allowed by the BCCI due to the Covid pandemic.

Spectators from adjoining states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir came to watch the cricket match. The police had made elaborate arrangements to manage traffic. Almost all roads leading to the stadium were closed, causing problems to locals.

#T20