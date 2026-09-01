Himachal Pradesh denotifies 2,035 govt institutions, CM cites staffing and infrastructure issues

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday informed the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that 2,035 government institutions had been denotified up to July 31, 2025, while 362 institutions had been opened since the Congress government came to power in the state.

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Responding to questions raised by BJP legislators, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, during Question Hour, Sukhu said the government had taken decisions to close institutions that lacked adequate staff or necessary infrastructure.

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Of the institutions that were denotified, 123 have subsequently been reopened at the same locations, the Chief Minister informed the House.

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Thakur questioned the rationale behind shutting institutions that were later reopened. He asked why such institutions were closed in the first place if they were subsequently found to be necessary.

Sukhu defended the decision, saying institutions were being opened on the basis of need, with emphasis on the availability of staff, infrastructure and quality of services. He alleged that several institutions opened shortly before the previous Assembly elections did not have adequate teachers or students.

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Thakur and other BJP members alleged that the denotification decisions were politically motivated. They also questioned why institutions had been opened in some areas while similar facilities in their constituencies had been closed.

BJP MLA Hans Raj raised the issue of institutions in the Churah constituency of Chamba, arguing that the difficult geography of the area required special consideration.

Sukhu said the government was giving special attention to Chamba and had allocated Rs 200 crore for completing the Chamba Medical College, besides working to strengthen its faculty.