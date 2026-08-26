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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh eases cannabis cultivation norms

Himachal Pradesh eases cannabis cultivation norms

Move expected to generate revenue for cash-strapped state govt

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has amended its Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Order, 2026, significantly easing the investment requirement for setting up cannabis manufacturing units and revising the area permitted for controlled cultivation.

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The amendments have been made to the order issued on July 22 for undertaking controlled cultivation of cannabis in the state. The move is aimed at facilitating medicinal and industrial use of cannabis and is also expected to generate revenue for the cash-strapped state government.

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Under the amended provisions, the minimum investment required for setting up a cannabis manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh has been reduced sharply from Rs 100 crore to Rs 5 crore. The government has also revised the permitted cultivation area from three acres to five bighas.

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The controlled cultivation of cannabis will now be permitted anywhere across Himachal Pradesh, subject to the prescribed conditions and regulatory safeguards. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir already permit controlled cannabis cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes.

Another key amendment makes it mandatory for cultivators to use only cannabis seeds procured from an authorised seed supplier. The authorised supplier can source the seeds indigenously from Himachal Pradesh, from other states in India or import them from abroad.

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For indigenous seeds, the supplier will have to furnish a certificate of analysis issued by a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratory or any other government-authorised laboratory. The certificate must specify the strength and concentration of cannabinoids, the type of seed, whether it is feminised or otherwise and the range of cannabinoid profiles, including variable levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

In case of imported seeds, the authorised supplier will have to provide documents related to their import, including a seed analysis report or certificate issued by an authorised laboratory. The documents must specify the strength and concentration of cannabinoids and the range of cannabinoid profiles. A phytosanitary certificate verified by the National Plant Protection Organisation of the exporting country will also be required.

The amended order has further clarified the definition of the Nodal Officer. Under Clause 2 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Order, 2026, the Nodal Officer will mean any officer of the Department of Agriculture not below the rank of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO).

  • Rs 100 crore to Rs 5 crore: Minimum investment for setting up a cannabis manufacturing unit reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 5 crore

  • 3 acres to 5 bighas: Permitted area for controlled cannabis cultivation revised from three acres to five bighas

  • Authorised seeds only: Only cannabis seeds procured from an authorised supplier can be used, whether sourced from Himachal Pradesh, elsewhere in India or imported from abroad

    Three changes that matter

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