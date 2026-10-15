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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Education Department fixes Rs 250 diet money for sportspersons

Himachal Pradesh Education Department fixes Rs 250 diet money for sportspersons

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has fixed diet money at Rs 250 per participant per day for district and state-level school sports tournaments and approved coaching camps.

In a communication, the Director of School Education has directed all Deputy Directors of School Education to ensure uniform implementation of the revised rate for Under-19 boys and girls, irrespective of the sport or discipline.

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The rate will apply to all participants in district and state-level school games and approved coaching camps, replacing any variation based on age group or sporting discipline. Officials have been asked to ensure strict compliance while organising tournaments and camps. The expenditure on diet money must remain within the approved budgetary provisions and adhere to the applicable financial norms.

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The instructions aim to bring uniformity in the payment of diet money and ensure better administrative and financial management of school sports activities across the state.

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