Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Election Commission releases final voter lists for Panchayat, ULB elections

According to the commission’s spokesperson, voter lists have been prepared for 3,548 out of 3,577 gram panchayats and for 70 Urban Local Bodies

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:04 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Even as the government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to examine proposals for the reorganisation of gram panchayats, the State Election Commission has published the final voter lists for the upcoming elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies in the state.

According to the commission’s spokesperson, voter lists have been prepared for 3,548 out of 3,577 gram panchayats and for 70 Urban Local Bodies. For the remaining 29 gram panchayats, the list will be ready by December 1.

The spokesperson said that, based on the completed voter lists, there are a total of 55,19,709 registered voters in the state, including 27,26,548 women and 27,93,161 men. The voter lists are available on the commission’s website (https://sechimachal.nic.in), where voters can check their names; names can also be checked on the Voter Saarthi app.

The spokesperson further said any person who has completed 18 years of age on or before October 1 is eligible to have his/her name included in the voter list. “If the name of any eligible person is missing from the final voter list, they can apply for inclusion by submitting the prescribed form in duplicate, along with a fee of Rs 2, to the concerned District Election Officer or Deputy Commissioner’s office until the election schedule is announced,” he said.

If a person’s name is not included in the voter list of a Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad, or Municipal Corporation, they may apply for inclusion by submitting the prescribed form in duplicate, along with a fee of Rs 50, to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer and Sub‑Divisional Officer.

