Himachal Pradesh forest corpn staff to get 3% DA

September 13

The employees of Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Ltd will get three per cent additional dearness allowance (DA) from January 1, 2022.

The decision was taken at the 213th meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. “The Board of Directors decided to give bonus to the employees of the corporation for year 2022-23. The decision will benefit about 253 employees,” said Sukhu.

He said that 100 van mitras would be recruited in the forest corporation to tide over the shortage of staff. Approval was given for the regularisation of the services of eligible employees of the corporation, who had completed four years of service as daily wage workers. The Board of Directors also decided to grant enhanced wages to daily wage workers and part-time workers of the corporation from April 1, 2023.

Sukhu asked the corporation to submit a report related to the extraction of resin from pine trees on private land and its transportation outside the state. This, he said, would facilitate farmers, besides enhancing the revenue to the state.

He emphasised the need to adopt the latest technology in the extraction and processing of forest produce, including resin. \

Sukhu said that the corporation should digitise its functioning and develop a portal to provide quick information to people regarding fuel wood, timber, resin and other forest produce available with it.

