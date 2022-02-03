Himachal Pradesh front-runner for Central nod to bulk drug park: Industries Minister

Says project to get Rs1,000 cr Central aid | DPR of medical devices park submitted

Industry Minister Bikram Thakur (right) addresses mediapersons at Dharamsala on Wednesday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 2

Himachal Pradesh is the front-runner for getting approval from the Central Department of Pharmaceuticals for a bulk drug park in Una district. The drug park project is of national Importance and the Central Government will provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,000 crore for it. An investment of Rs 8,000 crore is expected for the project, which is likely to provide employment to 15,000 persons, said Bikram Thakur, Minister for Industries and Transport, while addressing mediapersons here today.

“The government has already submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of the medical devices park. The project will cost around Rs 350 crore and the Central Government will provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore. An investment of Rs 5,000 crore is expected for the medical devices park, which is likely to generate 10,000 jobs,” he added.

The minister said that the mining sector had played a prominent role in industrial development in the state. “A total of 491 mining leases have been granted in Himachal Pradesh, and 345 of these are operational while the remaining 146 shall become operational after the completion of formalities. As many as 393 stone crusher units are registered in the state and 261 of these are running on mining leases and other sources while the remaining 132 units shall become operational after the completion of formalities,” Thakur added.

He said that to accelerate industrialisation in the state, the government had created a land bank of 3,500 acres to be allotted to entrepreneurs for industrial use. “Our government has notified three new industrial areas in Chanaur, Chakwan Khani and Chak,” he added.

“The contribution of the manufacturing sector to the state GDP in 1971-72 was a mere 5 per cent. Today, the sector boasts of contributing 28.52 per cent to the GDP. The state is home to leading global manufacturing players in pharmaceutical, FMCG, food processing, engineering goods, automobile, cement, and textile sectors. The volume of exports from the state has also increased from Rs 550 crore in 2003 to Rs 12,313 crore in 2020-21,” he said.

The minister said that to address the new challenges of industrialisation in the post-incentive era, the HP Industrial Promotion Policy 2019 had been introduced wherein a liberal package of incentives had been offered, especially to MSMEs. The government had recently notified a customised package of incentives for projects having the minimum investment and employment threshold, he added.

‘Handicraft, food processing clusters being set up’

To encourage and promote local artisans, the state government is developing a handicraft cluster in Chamba district, which will also get Central grants under various schemes. To multiply the income of farmers, our government is developing food processing clusters. One food processing cluster each has been identified in Kangra and Mandi districts. — Bikram Thakur, Industries Minister

