Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association hails Supreme Court ruling on contract employees

The Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the State Government’s Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) concerning contractual employees, describing the ruling as a “historic and decisive victory” for thousands of contractual workers across the state.

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HGCTA President Dr Bunita Saklani said the judgment reaffirmed the rights of contractual employees and brought a long-running legal dispute over the recognition of contractual service for employment benefits to an end.

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She said the Himachal Pradesh High Court had consistently held for more than a decade that the period of contractual service could not be separated from an employee’s overall service for the purpose of benefits. Referring to the landmark *Taj Mohammad versus State of Himachal Pradesh and others* case, along with several subsequent judgments, Dr Saklani said the courts had directed that contractual service must be counted for pay fixation, seniority, promotion, earned leave, pension and other consequential service benefits.

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Dr Saklani alleged that, instead of implementing those judicial directions, the State Government enacted the Himachal Pradesh Government Employees Recruitment and Conditions of Service Act, 2024, in an attempt to deny employees the benefits granted through court rulings. She said the legislation was later declared unconstitutional and struck down by the High Court.

Following that judgment, the State Government approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s order. However, a Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta rejected the State’s arguments and dismissed all the Special Leave Petitions filed by the government.

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Dr Saklani said the Supreme Court also made it clear that the financial burden on the State could not be cited as a reason to deny employees their statutory rights. She added that the apex court reaffirmed the legal principles laid down in earlier judgments, including the 'Taj Mohammad' case, and upheld the entitlement of eligible contractual employees to consequential service benefits.

She said the Supreme Court’s decision had brought the matter to a final conclusion, leaving no legal or moral basis for any further delay in implementing employees’ rights.

“The State Government should now immediately recognise the contractual service period of all eligible employees for pay fixation, seniority, promotion, earned leave, pension and other service benefits,” she said.

The association has called on the government to issue detailed implementation instructions to all departments without delay, ensuring that eligible employees receive the benefits upheld by the courts without discrimination, unnecessary litigation or administrative delays.

HGCTA said there were no remaining legal or administrative obstacles to extending the benefits to eligible employees and urged the government to ensure the Supreme Court’s ruling was implemented fully, fairly and without delay.

Dr Saklani said the courts had fulfilled their responsibility by upholding the principles of justice and equality, and that it was now the government’s responsibility to uphold constitutional values, the rule of law and employees’ rights by implementing the verdict on the ground without further delay.