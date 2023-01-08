Himachal Pradesh government increases VAT on diesel; gets costlier by Rs 3

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 8

Diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh are going to increase. On the day Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet, the state government also increased VAT on diesel from 6.40 per cent to 9.96 per cent per litre.

After this increase, the VAT on diesel, which was Rs 4.40 per litre till now, would now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre. As such, diesel prices would increase from Rs 83 to Rs 86.

Earlier, diesel was cheaper by Rs 6 in Himachal as compared to Punjab. However, now the price difference would be just Rs 3.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on new government for affecting an increase in the fuel prices. BJP’s Kangra spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said it would lead to increase in prices of essential commodities in the state. Besides, it would lead to increase in freight charges that would hit the industry and truckers, he said.

