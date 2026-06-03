icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Government plans to launch foreign language courses in colleges

Himachal Pradesh Government plans to launch foreign language courses in colleges

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:13 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Education Minister Rohit Thakur chairs a meeting on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday said the government was planning to introduce foreign language courses at the college level in a bid to help students acquire global language skills, and create employment opportunities in international markets.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting of the Education Department here, the minister said the government was planning to introduce apprentice-embedded degree programmes for students who had completed their bachelor's degrees.

Advertisement

“Under the initiative, students will get opportunities to work with various industries, while receiving a stipend. It will enable them to enhance their skills and improve their employment prospects,” he said. Thakur added that the BVoc initiative had received an encouraging response from students. “In view of its success, the government is planning to introduce four additional courses under the programme,” he said. Thakur added that, in accordance with the budget announcement, the government had increased the honorarium of SMC teachers, mid-day meal workers, water carriers, computer teachers and multi-task workers working under the Education Department by Rs 500 per month.

Advertisement

Reviewing the performance of students in the HPBOSE examinations, the minister said the annual increments of consistently poor-performing teachers could be withheld to fix accountability.

He stressed the importance of regular biometric attendance, saying salary deductions would be considered in cases of persistent non-compliance.

Advertisement

The minister said 1,131 categories of SMC teachers had been appointed through Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) category. “LDR process for 714 PGT and 102 DPE posts would be conducted shortly, while the process for computer teachers would be taken up after the necessary amendments to the R&P Rules,” Thakur said. He directed departmental officials to expedite the recruitment process for thousands of vacant teaching posts that have been sent to the Rajya Chayan Aayog and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts