Himachal Pradesh Government scheme benefits 791 children with Rs 12.94 crore in Mandi

The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing financial, educational and social support to orphan and vulnerable children under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana. In Mandi district, 791 beneficiaries have received assistance worth Rs 12.94 crore under the scheme since its launch.

Led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the initiative aims to ensure that children who have lost parental support are not deprived of opportunities for education, financial security, housing and a dignified life.

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Recognising that the challenges faced by orphan children extend beyond emotional loss to education, economic stability and self-reliance, the government has introduced a comprehensive support system. It covers financial assistance, higher education, vocational training, self-employment, housing grants and marriage assistance.

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In Mandi district, Rs 12,94,74,392 has been spent on 791 orphan and semi-orphan children during the financial years 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26, and up to September 30, 2026.

Under the scheme, fully orphaned children receive financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per month as social security support. Children living in child care institutions are provided monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,500, depending on their prescribed categories.

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More than Rs 6.53 crore has been spent on social security assistance in the district. Another Rs 51 lakh has been distributed as nutritional assistance to ensure the proper care and well-being of beneficiaries.

The scheme also provides support to help children celebrate festivals and remain connected with social and cultural traditions. Children residing in institutions receive Rs 500 each for every festival, including Diwali. More than Rs 33 lakh has been distributed in the district under this provision.

The government has also prioritised education to ensure that financial difficulties do not force orphan children to discontinue their studies. Eligible beneficiaries receive assistance for higher education and vocational training to pursue courses according to their interests and abilities.

In Mandi district, 72 fully orphaned children have received around Rs 36 lakh in financial assistance for higher education. Similarly, more than Rs 26 lakh has been provided to 50 children for vocational training. The initiative also encourages beneficiaries to become economically independent through self-employment. A total of 23 children have received Rs 42.46 lakh to establish their own livelihood ventures.

Recognised as ‘Children of the State’, the beneficiaries are also given opportunities to undertake exposure visits to important places to broaden their knowledge and experience. Recently, a group of children from Mandi district visited the Wagah Border and other important destinations under the initiative.

To provide long-term security, the government has made provisions for housing construction and marriage assistance. In Mandi district, 65 beneficiaries have received marriage grants totalling Rs 1.29 crore. Another 108 eligible beneficiaries have been provided Rs 2.10 crore for the construction of houses.

Gaurav, a resident of the Kanaid area, expressed gratitude to CM Sukhu for the assistance provided for housing construction and marriage. Similarly, Sahil from the Sarkaghat area thanked the Chief Minister for financial support to build his house.

The scheme also provides land to fully orphaned children who do not own any property on which to construct a house. Under this provision, three landless beneficiaries in Mandi district have been allotted two biswas of land each. The provision is particularly significant for children who otherwise lack the basic resource needed to build a permanent home.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said effective implementation of the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana was being ensured in the district. Eligible children were being identified and their progress regularly monitored to ensure that the benefits reached those entitled to them.

The scheme reflects the state government’s approach of treating the welfare of orphan children as a collective social responsibility rather than limiting support to financial assistance. By providing help with education, vocational skills, employment, housing and marriage, it seeks to empower beneficiaries to become self-reliant and make informed decisions about their future.