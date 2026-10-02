Himachal Pradesh Government to raise Rs 600 crore loan for development needs

The government has notified the re-issue of 7.78 per cent Himachal Pradesh State Government Securities (SGS) 2044, originally issued on June 24, 2026, for an aggregate amount of Rs 600 crore.

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The proceeds from the State Government Securities will be utilised for the state’s development programme. The Central Government has already granted consent for the borrowing under Article 293(3) of the Constitution.

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Successful bidders will make payment into the state treasury on October 7, 2026. The securities will have a tenure of 18 years from the date of commencement of the original issue.

The loan will carry interest at 7.78 per cent per annum on the nominal value of the securities and will be repaid at par on June 24, 2044.

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Interest will be payable half-yearly on June 24 and December 24. The latest borrowing is part of the state government’s financing arrangements for meeting development expenditure and other committed financial obligations.