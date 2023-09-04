Himachal Pradesh Governor applauds role of police during monsoon fury

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

The Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presented DGP Disc Awards to 334 police personnel for the past three years and appreciated the state police for their commendable services during natural disasters in the state.

Shukla said that the way the work was done to evacuate people, including tourists, from the affected areas, the general public has gained faith and respect for the police. This event was organized after three years. He was addressing as a Chief Guest at the DGP Disc Felicitation Ceremony at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on Sunday.

The Governor said, “The state police and State Disaster Response Force have rescued more than 70,000 people, including tourists of foreign countries, from Kullu alone. The state government has made serious efforts against illegal drugs trade and was working to control and create awareness at its level. The police have also arrested drug peddlers with their continuous efforts and 23 cases of attachment of their illegally acquired property worth more than Rs 13 crore have also been sent to the competent authority.”

“There has been a huge reduction in the number of road accidents, injuries and deaths due to road accidents in 2023 as compared to the past years. The state police have secured first position in India in passport verification, third position in implementation of inter-operable criminal justice system in the year 2022 and 11th position in implementation of crime and criminal tracking network system in the year 2020-2021,” added Shukla.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said special efforts had been made against drug abuse, reduction in road accidents, prevention of organised crime and welfare of police personnel.

