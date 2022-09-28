Himachal Pradesh Governor briefed about AIIMS project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur today.

AIIMS president Dr Pramod Garg briefed the Governor about the project details of the institute. Medical Superintendent Dr Dinesh Verma apprised him about the infrastructure.

The Governor went to various wards and took stock of the facilities. He convened a review meeting of the ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ programme under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. Officials of various departments, representatives of various organisations and stakeholders attended the meeting at Bachat Bhavan at DC office in Bilaspur.

He emphasised on involving every individual with the campaign. “The Prime Minister has shown a direction to all of us by starting the campaign. Although the campaign is being implemented through the National Health Mission, it should become a public campaign and not a government campaign”, said Arlekar. He added that any institution could adopt TB patients in the state.