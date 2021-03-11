Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM extend Janmashtami wishes

Our Correspondent

Shimla, August 18

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur wished everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Extending his best wishes on the day, the Governor said that people should follow the path of virtue shown by Lord Krishna and strengthen the society by contributing to the well-being of all.

The Chief Minister also greeted everyone and said that the festival was a sacred occasion for the people of India and that one must follow the teachings of Lord Krishna.