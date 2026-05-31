Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta exhorts youth to stay away from nicotine products

Governor Kavinder Gupta has called upon the people of Himachal Pradesh, particularly the youth, to stay away from nicotine products, and actively contribute towards building a healthy and addiction-free society on World No Tobacco Day (May 31).

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In his message issued on the occasion, the Governor said this year’s theme, “Unmasking the appeal – countering nicotine and tobacco addiction”, conveyed a significant message by exposing the deceptive attraction of tobacco products, and highlighting the harmful impact of these on health, families, and society.

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The Governor said tobacco consumption was a major cause of several life-threatening diseases, and had serious physical and psychological consequences, especially among young people.

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He emphasised the need to create greater awareness in society, and undertake collective efforts to protect future generations from the menace of tobacco and substance abuse.

“The apparent attraction associated with tobacco products is misleading. Tobacco and nicotine addiction pose a grave threat to individual health, family well-being, and social harmony. We must work together to spread awareness and discourage its use, particularly among the youth,” the Governor said.

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Gupta added that encouraging young people to adopt healthy lifestyles — including sports, yoga and other positive activities — was the need of the hour.

He said families, educational institutions, and society at large shared a collective responsibility in promoting awareness about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine addiction, and fostering a drug-free environment.

“Healthy and empowered youngsters are the foundation of a strong nation. By promoting positive habits and creating awareness, we can protect our younger generation from the harmful effects of addiction,” he said.