Himachal Pradesh Govt accords district recognition to 230-year-old Dehra fair

The two-day historic Dehra (Nerti) Fair, a cultural tradition spanning nearly 230 years, concluded recently with unprecedented enthusiasm and grandeur after the Himachal Pradesh Government accorded it district-level status this year.

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Renowned litterateur and folklorist Dr Gautam Vyathith, along with his team, who have been associated with preserving the fair’s traditions for decades, described the recognition as the culmination of a long and sustained struggle.

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“It has taken more than half a century of efforts to secure this honour from the government. We have worked tirelessly to preserve the tradition and pass it on to younger generations,” Dr Vyathith said.

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Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, whose efforts played a pivotal role in securing district-level recognition for the fair, termed the achievement a tribute to his mentor.

“This is my humble offering to my Guru Dronacharya, whose guidance enabled me to reach a position from where I can serve the people of the region,” Pathania said while addressing the gathering.-

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Raj Singh: Beheaded hero who fought to his last breath

Raja Raj Singh of Chamba, in whose memory the fair is organised every year, remains one of the most celebrated warrior-rulers in the history of the western Himalayas. Ascending the throne at the age of nine, he successfully reclaimed territories that had been seized by the rulers of Kangra. He later established himself as a fearless military commander and an astute administrator.

His victory over Basohli in 1782 and the friendship treaty he forged with Kangra ruler Raja Sansar Chand in 1788 highlighted his political acumen and military prowess.

However, it was his supreme sacrifice at Nerti in 1793 that immortalised his name. Ambushed while inspecting the frontier near Rehlu, Raja Raj Singh refused to retreat despite being heavily outnumbered. He fought with extraordinary courage against the enemy. Local folklore holds that he continued battling even after being beheaded.

Today, a temple stands at the site of his martyrdom, where the historic two-day fair is held annually in his memory.

Beyond his battlefield exploits, Raja Raj Singh was also a distinguished patron of the renowned Guler school of Pahari painting, leaving behind a rich cultural legacy alongside his martial glory.