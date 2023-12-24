Himachal Pradesh Govt raised Rs 13,055 cr loan in 2022-23: CAG

PTI

Dharamsala, December 23

The state government raised loans amounting to Rs 13,055 crore during 2022-23, increasing the debt burden from Rs 73,534 in 2021-22 to Rs 86,589 crore in 2022-23, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its report on Finance Accounts for 2022-23. The loans also included amounts raised in the last quarter of 2022-23.

The report tabled in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that of total Rs 50,539 crore spent during the year, more than 50 per cent was paid towards salaries and pension. The expenditure under these heads increased after the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

However, the revenue deficit, which was Rs 7,962 crore in 2021-22, was marginally lower at Rs 6,335 crore in 2022-23. The expenditure on salaries, which was Rs 11,641 crore in 2021-22, increased to Rs 15,669 crore in the last financial year after the revision of pay scales.

