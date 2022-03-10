Himachal Pradesh: GST collection up 17% in February

Shimla, March 9
The GST collection of Rs 322.41 crore in February this year was 17 per cent more than Rs 276.74 crore collected in the corresponding month last year.
The cumulative GST collection in the financial year up to February stands at Rs 3,826.76 crore, up 34 per cent, vis-a-vis Rs 2,856.11 crore during the same period of the last financial year.
The growth in the GST revenue is due to various policy and administrative measures taken in the past few months to improve compliance, says Yunus, Commissioner of the State Taxes and Excise. He adds that the department has detected a large number of GST evasion cases with the help of IT tools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...