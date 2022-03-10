Himachal Pradesh: GST collection up 17% in February

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

The GST collection of Rs 322.41 crore in February this year was 17 per cent more than Rs 276.74 crore collected in the corresponding month last year.

The cumulative GST collection in the financial year up to February stands at Rs 3,826.76 crore, up 34 per cent, vis-a-vis Rs 2,856.11 crore during the same period of the last financial year.

The growth in the GST revenue is due to various policy and administrative measures taken in the past few months to improve compliance, says Yunus, Commissioner of the State Taxes and Excise. He adds that the department has detected a large number of GST evasion cases with the help of IT tools.