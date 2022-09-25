Himachal Pradesh has decided to re-elect BJP: Modi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 24

The voters of Himachal have made up their mind to re-elect the BJP in the state as their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had done a few months ago, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The PM addressed a rally organised by the BJYM in Mandi via video-conferencing as he could not reach the venue by helicopter due to inclement weather. “Earlier, the voters in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand followed the trend of changing the ruling party every five years, but they have now given up this practice. Similarly, the voters and the youth of Himachal have made up their mind to repeat the BJP government. They know the BJP can provide a stable government and can work in the direction of developing the state,” the PM said.

Modi congratulated the BJP government in Himachal for leading other states in formulating a drone policy, which he said would play a crucial role to benefit people in need of emergency healthcare, besides other things. The PM expressed his disappointment for not being able to come to Mandi due to bad weather. He said he would soon visit the state to have a face-to-face meeting with the people of the hill state.