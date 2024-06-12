Himachal Pradesh has released water for Delhi, it has to go through Haryana: CM Sukhu

Shimla, June 12
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state has released water for Delhi, but it has to go to the national capital through Haryana.
The apex court had earlier directed the Himachal Pradesh Government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the National Capital and Haryana to facilitate its flow, observing the acute shortage of drinking water has become an “existential problem” in Delhi.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Sukhu said, “We have released water. We have asked advocates to inform the Supreme Court about this. The water we have released... we are ready to give that water. There is no ifs and buts.”
He said the water has to go to Delhi through Haryana. “We have not blocked our water.”
He said he “would also collect information about those who have given wrong information in the SC”.
