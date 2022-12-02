Himachal Pradesh HC penalises contractor for abusing court process

Shimla, December 1

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh yesterday imposed a cost of Rs 60,000 on a contractor for abusing the process of court for filing baseless litigation.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition filed by a contractor with a prayer to quash a tender awarded by the Municipal Council, Manali, for collection and segregation of garbage along with transportation to the solid waste management site.

The petitioner contended that he was a registered government contractor. The Municipal Council, Manali, had on September 20, 2022, invited online bids through the electronic tendering system for door-to-door collection of solid waste along with transportation to the solid waste management site, Rangari, from Ward No. 1 to 7, for which the contractor was to provide vehicles.

It was alleged that the council, while inviting tender, did not follow the provisions of the HP Financial Rules and also the Manual for Procurement of Works, 2019 and awarded the work to one company.

On the other hand, the authorities concerned contended that the petition was based on false and frivolous allegations. The online tender was invited on the e-procurement system of the government and was also sent for publication in newspapers. The entire tender process and the allotment of work had been done in a fair and transparent manner.

During the course of hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that the petitioner was a representative of another company, which was the contractor for 2021-22 in Manali and the present petition was only a proxy litigation at the behest of that company.

After hearing the parties, the court observed, “The instant petition is nothing short of a proxy litigation at the behest of other company.”

The court found no fault in the tendering process and to set an example, it imposed cost on the petitioner for gross abuse of the process of court. — OC

