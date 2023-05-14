Himachal Pradesh High Court: Appoint administrator for Mehatpur Truckers' Cooperative Society

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 13

The Himachal Pradesh High Court yesterday directed the Registrar Cooperative Societies to supersede the Mehatpur Truckers’ Cooperative Society and appoint an administrator.

The Division Bench of acting Chief Justice Trilok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh also issued a notice to Mehatpur truckers’ union president Avinash Menon, holding him guilty of contempt of court.

The court has also directed the DGP Himachal to deploy 50 more police personnel along with Additional SP Sanjeev Bhatia to give effect to the court orders.

The Mehatpur truckers’ union has a tiff with the management of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bottling plant. The contract for transportation of LPG cylinders from the plant was given to a Punjab-based transporter by the IOC through open tender and competitive bidding. The local truck union, which was earlier doing that work, did not participate in the tendering process claiming the rates being given by the IOC were unviable.

The private transporter was to take over the work from May 1. On April 27, the HC directed the administration to ensure that the transporter, who was awarded the contract, was allowed to operate.

Members of the Mehatpur truckers’ union blocked access to the bottling plant, but were forcibly removed by the police.

The private transporter complained to the police that his drivers were being bullied and harassed on roads by operators of the Mehatpur truckers’ union and not being allowed to work freely.

The Mehatpur truckers’ union had recently submitted a petition to Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma alleging that the private transporter was plying vehicles illegally. As per rules, only the vehicles registered in the state were allowed to pick and drop goods within the state, it claimed.

The Deputy Commissioner said the petition was legally examined and it was found that the union members were quoting an old rule that was amended in 1999. The existing rules allowed the use of vehicles registered in other states to pick and drop goods within the state, he added.

The tiff has reportedly led to a shortage of LPG in Una areas.

Dispute with IOC