Himachal Pradesh High Court asks govt to list steps to rehabilitate destitute children

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 3

The HP High Court has sought information about the steps taken for the rehabilitation of destitute children who are forced to beg in towns across the state, including Shimla city.

The state government has been ordered to submit this information within three weeks. A division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by college student Ashmita Singh Thakur highlighting the plight of these children.

During the course of hearing, the court said it has been four months since the notice was issued to the Central and state government in the matter, but till now the reply has not been filed in the matter.

Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the court has sought information from both the governments on 10 points related to beggars and children living in pathetic conditions on the streets. The information called for by the court include the number of shelters opened in the state, the number of suitable facilities in day care centres set up for children in street situations, the number of children living in street situations admitted to schools after identification, etc.

The court also asked the Central and state governments to share the number of children involved in schemes announced for the welfare of children living in street situation.