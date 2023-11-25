Himachal Pradesh High Court comes down heavily on Health Department

Vijay Arora

Shimla, November 24

The HP High Court has declared the action of the Health Department as highly unjustified and arbitrary whereby it had denied issuing no objection certificate (NOC) to a senior resident doctor for participating in the NEET super specialty course counselling.

While allowing the petition filed in this regard, Justice Ranjan Sharma observed that “the state authorities were bound to carve out a balance vis-a-vis the rights and claims of the petitioner to be considered for NEET super specialty counselling and to get admission and to serve the state vis-à-vis the corresponding right of the state authorities force the availability of manpower.

In the instant case, once it is not the case of the state authorities that they have negligible or deficient manpower in context of the petitioner, then, in such situation, the denial of ‘no objection certificate’ to the petitioner is unfair, arbitrary and is accordingly set aside.”

While setting aside the rejection order, the court directed the state authorities to issue “final no objection certificate” to the petitioner so as to enable him to participate in the counselling of super specialty course (MCH & DNB).

The court passed this order on a petition filed by Dr Anupam Sharma contending therein that he was serving as senior resident (general surgery), in the Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan. He appeared for the NEET Super Specialty Examination 2023, conducted by the National Medical Commission and qualified the aforesaid examination.

After qualifying the examination, the petitioner applied to the Director of Health Services for issuance of NOC and grant of extraordinary leave, so as to enable him to pursue higher studies of NEET super specialty course. The respondents neither acceded to the request of the petitioner nor conveyed a decision in this regard. The petitioner was informed orally that NOC cannot be issued.

Deprived petitioner of his rights: Court

The HC found that the action of the respondent in sleeping over the matter and in neither considering nor conveying any decision thereon amounts to depriving petitioner of his rights

The court also observed that the fairness demanded that the respondents should have considered the case and passed an appropriate order

It further held that the action of the state authorities is not only deplorable but at the same time it has led to arbitrariness and perversity

The court passed this order on a petition filed by Dr Anupam Sharma contending therein that he was serving as senior resident (general surgery), in the Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan

#Shimla