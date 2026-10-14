Himachal Pradesh High Court halts construction, tarring of forest roads

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a halt to construction and tarring work on forest roads allegedly built in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, until further orders.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi reiterated its August 17, 2026, order while hearing connected Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning road construction in ecologically fragile areas. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 2, 2026.

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During the hearing, the amicus curiae placed on record a chart identifying 55 roads constructed in violation of the Act in the Seraj Assembly constituency, falling under the Nachan Forest Division in Mandi district.

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The amicus curiae pointed out that in a majority of cases, the roads were already in place even though the proposals from the user agencies were yet to be received, raising concerns over compliance with forest conservation requirements.

The court was also apprised of the presence of 16 helipads in Seraj. It was submitted that such facilities in forest areas could disturb wildlife and that their environmental impact required assessment.

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The amicus curiae further highlighted that large-scale felling of green trees had been undertaken for road construction in the area, potentially affecting the fragile forest ecosystem.

Concerns were also raised over the alleged misuse of permissions under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. It was argued that these permissions had apparently been granted for purposes that did not benefit forest dwellers or forest conservation.

The court’s directions will remain in force until further orders, putting construction and tarring work on the roads concerned on hold as the matter awaits further consideration.

HC allows bid to reclaim Sihunta govt college land

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has allowed a petitioner, Jafoo, to withdraw his petition and approach the competent authority for the return of land donated for the construction of Government College, Sihunta, in Chamba district.

In his judgment, Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that the respondents had constructed the college on land other than that donated by the petitioner. The petitioner therefore sought permission to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach the competent authority for the return of the donated land.

The court directed that the representation for the return of the land be considered and decided by the competent authority in accordance with law, expeditiously and preferably within three months from the date of its receipt.