Himachal Pradesh High Court happy with steps taken for leprosy patients

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 26

The High Court has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government in the interest of the inmates of the Leprosy Centre.

Recording its satisfaction, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel observed, “It records the sense of satisfaction for the steps taken by the respondents, may be pursuant to the orders passed by this court, but, ultimately, in the best interest of the inmates of the centre.”

During the course of hearing, the affidavit of the Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment) has been filed informing therein that the directions not to charge any rent, electricity and water charges from the inmates have been issued by the government on March 24, 2022.

The repair work of the lepers colony had been awarded to a contractor and the work is in progress. It is further stated in the affidavit that the residents are being provided 5 kg rice and wheat free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna and the subsidised ration is also being given under the National Food Security Mission. The counsel of the state also produced affidavit of the DC, Shimla, informing therein that the repair work on the roof in Blocks B, C, D and E has been completed and the roof ceiling of these blocks changed.

The revised estimate to the tune of 91,98,950 was submitted by the Public Works Department of which 47,85,200 has already been sanctioned. It was further stated that the routine medical check-up is being carried out and there is no active case of leprosy in the colony.

To see the further progress in the matter, the court listed the matter on June 13, 2022.

The High court passed this orders on a petition filed by Neeraj Shashwat, alleging the lack of basic amenities and pathetic condition of a dilapidated building for leprosy patients at Phagli, Shimla.