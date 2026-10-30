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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh High Court junks poll plea against Bara panchayat pradhan

Himachal Pradesh High Court junks poll plea against Bara panchayat pradhan

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed an election petition challenging the election of the pradhan of Bara gram panchayat in Nadaun tehsil of Hamirpur district, citing non-payment of the mandatory security deposit, filing beyond the prescribed limitation period and other procedural lapses.

Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on October 27 while hearing a petition filed by Kuldeep Chand, who had challenged the Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur’s April 2, 2026, order dismissing his election petition.

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The High Court observed that the original election petition had been dismissed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nadaun, on August 28, 2025, following which Chand had filed an appeal before the Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, which was also dismissed.

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While examining the matter, the High Court found that the petitioner had neither deposited the prescribed security amount nor filed the election petition himself. Instead, it had been filed by Suram Chand, who was not authorised to do so.

The court further noted that the petition had not been signed and verified in accordance with Sections 164(1)(c) and 164(2) of the relevant Act. The failure to deposit the mandatory security amount attracted the provisions of Section 165, the court observed. The petition had also been filed beyond the statutory period of 30 days. No application under Section 5 of the Limitation Act had been submitted seeking condonation of the delay.

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Holding that the petitioner had failed to comply with mandatory legal requirements, Justice Sharma observed that no illegality could be attributed to the orders passed by the authorities below. The court found no ground to interfere with the impugned orders and dismissed the petition.

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