Himachal Pradesh High Court lists bizman’s matter for December 5

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 22

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today deferred the hearing on a petition of Palampur businessman Nishant Kumar Sharma seeking police protection till December 5. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua further directed the police authorities to provide requisite protection to the businessman.

During the course of hearing, the police have filed a status report and after taking on record the same, the court listed the matter for further hearing on December 5. Sharma, in a mail to the High Court, had stated that he, along with his family, faced threat to their lives as he was attacked in Gurugram as well as McLeodganj. He sought court intervention for protection from “powerful” people stating that he was living in constant fear of being killed.

While taking up the matter suo motu in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on this issue.

The case has been in the news as DGP Sanjay Kundu has filed an FIR against Nishant Sharma, accusing him of trying to defame and tarnish his image by dragging his name in the complaint.

