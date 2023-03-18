Himachal Pradesh High Court notice to CUHP, Centre over Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 17

The HP High Court today issued notices to the Central Government and Registrar, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), on a petition challenging the appointment of Prof Sat Prakash Bansal as Vice-Chancellor of the CUHP.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed this order on a petition filed by one Dev Ashish Bhatacharya, alleging that the appointment of Bansal has not been made in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010, which require that a person to be appointed VC must have an experience of 10 years as professor in university system or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position.

It was contended that Bansal has only five years’ experience as professor. Despite this, the competent authority has appointed him as the VC of Central University of HP on July 22, 2021.

The court directed the Centre and CUHP Registrar to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on May 15.