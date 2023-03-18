Himachal Pradesh High Court notice to CUHP, Centre over Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Shimla, March 17
The HP High Court today issued notices to the Central Government and Registrar, Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), on a petition challenging the appointment of Prof Sat Prakash Bansal as Vice-Chancellor of the CUHP.
A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed this order on a petition filed by one Dev Ashish Bhatacharya, alleging that the appointment of Bansal has not been made in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010, which require that a person to be appointed VC must have an experience of 10 years as professor in university system or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position.
It was contended that Bansal has only five years’ experience as professor. Despite this, the competent authority has appointed him as the VC of Central University of HP on July 22, 2021.
The court directed the Centre and CUHP Registrar to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on May 15.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped