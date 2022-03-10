Himachal Pradesh High Court orders Addl CS to probe job bias

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 9

Taking a tough stand over appointments by the HP Power Corporation and the HP State Electricity Board to two persons without having requisite qualifications for the posts, the High Court yesterday directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Power) to hold an inquiry and initiate proceedings against the erring officers, irrespective of whether the officers were serving or retired.

The court directed that such inquiry should be completed as expeditiously as possible and in no event later than six months and listed the matter for compliance on September 8.

The court also imposed Rs 1 lakh as costs on the HP Power Corporation and the HP State Electricity Board and directed these to pay it to the petitioner for dragging him in avoidable litigation.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan passed these orders on a petition filed by Roshan Lal, alleging that the respondent organisations appointed two persons as personal assistant and junior assistant without following the due procedure and jobs were given to the persons who were not eligible.

Setting aside the appointments, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan observed: “The selection lacks transparency and there was no proper evaluation process, where the ineligible persons were not only considered, but also appointed even though the eligible and qualified candidates like the petitioner were available. The selection is arbitrary.”

Appointment quashed