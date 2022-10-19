Himachal Pradesh High Court orders firm director to file affidavit

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, October 18
The HP High Court today directed the Project Director of M/s KMC Constructions Ltd, which is constructing the Kiratpur-Ner Chowk (Mandi) road, to file a personal affidavit stating the road map for achieving the target of completing the road work within the prescribed time.
During the course of hearing, the court was informed that the Project Director had not filed his affidavit in terms of the previous order. The court directed him to file an affidavit by next date and listed the matter for further hearing on November 1.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) that highlighted the non-completion of the project to widen the Kiratpur to Manali NH via Ner Chowk.
