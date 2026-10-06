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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh High Court pulls the plug on anti-hail guns

Himachal Pradesh High Court pulls the plug on anti-hail guns

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a halt to the operation of anti-hail guns installed at Deorighat and Bareonghat in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, amid concerns that the system could be adversely affecting neighbouring orchards.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi directed the state government to ensure that the two anti-hail guns already installed at the sites are not operated for at least one year and until further orders of the court.

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The state has also been directed to issue appropriate instructions to ensure that private persons do not operate anti-hail guns in the area.

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The court passed the directions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the possible impact of anti-hail guns on adjoining areas. The court also impleaded Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, in the proceedings.

The court was informed that the two anti-hail guns had been installed in apple-growing areas to protect crops from possible damage caused by hailstorms. The university is currently conducting a study on the efficacy and possible impact of the technology, but, according to the state’s reply, the study could take at least four more years to reach a definitive conclusion.

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The Bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Director of Horticulture, which stated that heavy rainfall was recorded when the hail-control system remained operational for more than an hour.

The court observed that the concerns raised in a representation that the operation of anti-hail guns could push clouds towards other portions of orchards, resulting in excessive rainfall and hail in adjoining areas appeared to be substantiated by the material placed before it.

The Bench has further sought a response from the state on whether neighbouring areas around Deorighat and Bareonghat have benefited after the operation of the anti-hail guns was stopped.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 8, 2026.

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