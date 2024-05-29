Himachal Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on plea of three MLAs

Vijay Arora

Legal Correspondent

Shimla. May 28

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today reserved its verdict on a petition filed by three independent MLAs alleging therein that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations from the Legislative Assembly.

Split judgment A petition was filed by three independent MLAs alleging therein that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations from the Legislative Assembly

Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao in his separate judgment dismissed the petition. However, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly to take decision upon the resignations

In view of this difference of opinion, the matter was referred to third Judge, Justice Sandeep Sharma, for resolving the difference

In view of difference of opinion of two judges on this issue, the matter was listed today before third Judge, Justice Sandeep Sharma, for resolving the difference of opinion. After hearing all the parties at length, Justice Sharma reserved the judgment.

On May 8, a division bench of the High Court had given two separate judgments on a petition filed by three independent MLAs and sought intervention of the court in this regard.

Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao in his separate judgment dismissed the petition by observing therein that, “No direction can be issued to the Speaker to take a decision on the resignation letters within a fixed time frame.”

However, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua had directed the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly to take decision upon the resignations tendered on March 22, by the petitioners from the Assembly within two weeks from the date on which this judgment was intimated to him.

In view of this, the matter was referred to third Judge, Justice Sandeep Sharma, for resolving the difference of opinion between the other two judges.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla