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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh High Court restores full gratuity to retired employee

Himachal Pradesh High Court restores full gratuity to retired employee

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:38 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
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The HP High Court has restored full gratuity benefits to a retired Education Department employee, holding that the state government’s appeal against a payment order was filed nearly two years beyond the statutory limitation period and was therefore not maintainable.

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Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on June 16 while allowing a writ petition filed by Desh Raj Mishra, a retired Primary Assistant Teacher from Kangra, and set aside an appellate authority decision that had reduced the interest payable on his gratuity dues. Mishra had approached the Controlling Authority, Kangra Zone, Dharamsala, under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, seeking release of his gratuity. On November 1, 2022, the authority directed payment of Rs 1,48,846 along with 10 per cent annual interest from February 28, 2018, until actual payment.

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The state challenged the order before the Deputy Labour Commissioner-cum-Appellate Authority on October 7, 2024. Although the appeal was dismissed on September 16, 2025, the appellate authority reduced the interest rate to 9 per cent and restricted the interest period.

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The high court held that under Section 7(7) of the Act, appeals must be filed within 60 days, extendable by a further 60 days on sufficient cause. Since the appeal was filed after nearly two years, it was barred by limitation. The court quashed the appellate order.

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