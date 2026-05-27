Himachal Pradesh High Court sets December 31 deadline to clear forest encroachments

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed state authorities to remove all forest encroachments by December 31.

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The court issued the order while hearing a PIL highlighting forest encroachments in the state.

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While passing the order, the court closed proceedings related to large-scale encroachment on forest land after taking note of a status report filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Himachal Pradesh.

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According to the affidavit placed before the court, 13,335 cases of encroachment on forest land were identified across Himachal Pradesh. Of these, authorities have evicted 7,925 encroachers, while 5,410 cases are still pending.

Taking the status report on record, a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that no further orders were required. However, it directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the remaining encroachments are cleared by December 31.

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The order places continuing responsibility on the forest authorities and district administration to protect forest land and complete eviction proceedings within the deadline. The case underscores ongoing concerns over illegal occupation of forest areas in Himachal Pradesh and the need for strict enforcement of forest conservation laws.