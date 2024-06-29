Himachal Pradesh High court to Forest Dept file status report on monkey menace

Shimla, June 28
The HP High court has directed the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, and State Forest Department to file status report informing therein the status on controlling the monkey menace as well as the dog menace in the state in consultation with the Animal Welfare Board as well as the Colleges of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.
