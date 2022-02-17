Himachal Pradesh Home Guards on poll duty in Uttarakhand lauded

Shimla, February 16
Satinder Pal Singh, Commandant General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Himachal Pradesh, has lauded the services rendered by 1,000 odd Home Guard jawans, deployed for Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, held on February 14 (Monday).
The contingent of 1,000 jawans remained deployed for eight days, from February 9 to February 16, to maintain law and order in areas adjoining Uttarakashi, Barkot and Tehri, under the Command of Sushil Kumar Kaundal, Commandant Home Guards, 10th Battalion, Hamirpur, along with paramilitary forces, Uttarakhand Police and Home Guards contingents from other states. —
