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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department eyes 2.5 crore apple boxes this season

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department eyes 2.5 crore apple boxes this season

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:41 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers are busy grading and packing of apples at upper Shimla on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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Himachal Pradesh is expected to produce around 2.5 crore apple boxes during the current season, according to the initial estimates prepared by the Horticulture Department. The department, however, is likely to revise the production figures at the end of June after a fresh assessment of the crop.

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Shimla district is projected to contribute the highest share with about 1.40 crore boxes, followed by Kullu with 38 lakh boxes, Kinnaur with 30 lakh boxes and Mandi with 22 lakh boxes. Apple cultivation is now spread across all districts of the state, though the lowest production is expected from Hamirpur and Una districts.

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Last year, Himachal Pradesh produced about 6.46 lakh metric tonnes of apples, equivalent to around 3.23 crore standard 20-kg boxes.

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Despite the department’s optimistic projections, many growers believe the estimate is on the higher side. They claim the crop is poor in low-altitude orchards and below average in mid-altitude areas, with only high-elevation orchards showing a healthy fruit load. Several growers estimate total production may remain between one and 1.5 crore boxes this season.

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