Himachal Pradesh, ISB join hands to tap Rs 22,600 crore forest economy potential

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Sunday signed a five-year MoU with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB-BIPP), to realise the state's untapped forest and pastoral economy through science- and technology-enabled governance.

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The MoU was signed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood on behalf of the Forest Department and Executive Director of BIPP, ISB, Professor Ashwini Chhatre, on behalf of the institute.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the partnership between the Forest Department and ISB-BIPP was a vital step towards strengthening Himachal Pradesh's rural economy and would benefit the state for years to come.

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“We are well-positioned to be among the first in the country to bring science, local communities and the government together to transform forest governance,” said Sukhu.

Ahead of the signing of the MoU, the ISB-BIPP team presented findings from a joint forest inventory, under which more than 500 forest guards collected over 2,00,000 tree-level records and species-tagged images.

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These were combined with satellite imagery and AI/ML and subsequently validated on the ground. Maps have been generated for seven species, including khair, bamboo, chir pine, amla, wild mango, sal and rhododendron, and published jointly as ‘Counting Green Wealth’.

The inventory estimates Rs 22,600 crore in untapped value across five bio-resources: amla (Rs 8,700 crore), pine needles (Rs 5,500 crore), wild mangoes (Rs 4,800 crore), sal seeds (Rs 2,400 crore) and rhododendron flowers (Rs 1,200 crore), with extraction restricted to a sustainable, species-wise “yield sweet spot.”

The Pir Panjal Jungle Producer Company in Pangi, a women-owned enterprise engaged in the thangi (hazelnut) business, was presented as a working example. The data is already being used in the Palampur Forest Division’s working plan, the first such instance, and the MoU will extend this approach to other divisions, eventually covering the entire state.

“This partnership reflects what is possible when rigorous science is grounded in field reality. Over 500 forest guards spent months gathering this data, giving the estimates real credibility for economic decisions,” said Prof. Ashwini Chhatre while signing the MoU.

The MoU covers four areas: Forest Economy and Community Enterprises, including building women-led producer companies and establishing market linkages; a Forest Intelligence Platform, to be piloted in Palampur before a statewide rollout; a grazing portal and pastoral database under the Himachal Pradesh Grazing Policy, 2026, linked to Aadhaar, Him Pariwar, Bharat Pashudhan and the PEHEL scheme; and training and capacity building for Forest Department staff and producer companies.