Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya Palampur wins national award for seed conservation

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, has congratulated the Hattee Kisan Sangh of Sirmaur district on winning the prestigious Plant Genome Saviour Community Award, conferred by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), Government of India. The award recognises the community’s outstanding contribution to conserving seeds.

Dr Janardan Singh, Director of Extension Education, CSKHPKV, congratulated the Hattee Kisan Sangh, farmers of Sirmaur and the entire team associated with the achievement. He appreciated their dedicated efforts to conserve indigenous crop varieties and preserve traditional agricultural heritage, saying the national recognition was a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh. He also acknowledged the contribution of agricultural scientists and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) personnel in encouraging farmers to participate in biodiversity conservation.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi on November 12, 2026. The Hattee Kisan Sangh was among only five farming communities selected from across the country for the honour. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a certificate and a memento.

The recognition follows the registration of traditional Hattee Dry Ginger (Hattee Saunth), for which the community received a registration certificate in August 2025. Subsequently, an application for the award was submitted in October 2025. A high-level committee from New Delhi also visited Sirmaur to assess the community’s conservation initiatives before finalising the selection.

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The achievement is the outcome of coordinated efforts involving Dr Pankaj Mittal, Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Sirmaur, and Dr Desh Raj Chaudhary, Dr Ravinder Kumar, Dr Nimit Kumar and Dr Saurabh Sharma from the university headquarters. Their collective efforts and technical support played an important role in securing this prestigious national recognition.

Dr Pankaj Mittal said efforts would now be made to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Hattee Saunth and facilitate the registration of other indigenous seed and plant varieties conserved by farmers in the district. He also highlighted the incentives available to eligible individual farmers under the Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Reward, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, and the Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Recognition Award, carrying Rs 1 lakh.

The national recognition highlights the rich agricultural heritage of the Hattee community and the sustained efforts of local farmers, KVK-Sirmaur and university scientists to conserve traditional crop varieties and protect agricultural biodiversity. It also reinforces the university’s commitment to strengthening farmer-led conservation initiatives and preserving indigenous agricultural resources.