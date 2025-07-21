Himachal Pradesh landslide: Couple killed in Chamba, alert issued amid heavy rainfall

A couple lost their lives after boulders, dislodged by a landslide, crashed into a house in Chamba district late Sunday night.

Advertisement

The victims, who were visiting the woman’s parental home, were asleep when the incident occurred. The force of the impact caused the house to collapse.

Advertisement

Authorities have rushed a rescue team to the site.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across Chamba and other parts of Himachal Pradesh has severely affected normal life, with rivers and streams in the district flowing in spate.

Advertisement

The local administration has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from landslide-prone areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of 2 to 7 districts in the state from July 21 to 23.

142 roads remain closed statewide, including 91 in Mandi district. 40 water supply schemes and 26 power transformers have been damaged.