Himachal Pradesh landslide: Couple killed in Chamba, alert issued amid heavy rainfall

Himachal Pradesh landslide: Couple killed in Chamba, alert issued amid heavy rainfall

142 roads remain closed statewide, including 91 in Mandi district
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:04 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Landslide caused the house to collapse. Tribune photo
A couple lost their lives after boulders, dislodged by a landslide, crashed into a house in Chamba district late Sunday night.

The victims, who were visiting the woman’s parental home, were asleep when the incident occurred. The force of the impact caused the house to collapse.

Authorities have rushed a rescue team to the site.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across Chamba and other parts of Himachal Pradesh has severely affected normal life, with rivers and streams in the district flowing in spate.

The local administration has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from landslide-prone areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of 2 to 7 districts in the state from July 21 to 23.

142 roads remain closed statewide, including 91 in Mandi district. 40 water supply schemes and 26 power transformers have been damaged.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

