Himachal Pradesh likely to witness warmer November

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a warmer-than-normal November, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to remain above normal in the lower and middle hills of the state, while minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal in the higher hills.

Similarly, maximum temperatures are also very likely to remain above normal in the lower and middle hills, while they are expected to remain normal in the higher hills.

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However, districts such as Lahaul and Spiti, along with the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur, are very likely to witness above-normal rainfall and snowfall during the month. Meanwhile, districts such as Una, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur are likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

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Meanwhile, the weather remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 21.4°C, Mandi 27.6°C, Solan 25°C, Nahan 24.5°C, Kalpa 19.5°C, Bhuntar 28.3°C, Sundernagar 27.7°C, Kangra 27°C, Kufri 16.1°C and Bilaspur 29°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 1.6°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.